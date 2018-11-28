Career Planning and Development Center offers resume critique

The Career Planning and Development Center is offering a resume review for students interested in applying for a professional position or an internship.

Students can send their resume as a PDF or Microsoft Word document to careercn@webster.edu. Students must include their identification number and name in the email with “Resume Review Request” in the subject line.

Students will receive feedback within seven business days, according to the Career Planning and Development Center.

Share this post