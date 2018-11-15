University Center extends weekend hours

The University Center is extending its weekend hours for the Fall II semester. Before the trial, the UC closed at 6:00 p.m. on Fridays. Now, the upper and lower levels will close at 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, the lower level will also stay open until 9:00 p.m.

SGA President Vladimir Radojkovic advocated for extended hours last spring during his presidential campaign.

“I came up with the gym hours because I didn’t believe that we had enough hours in the gym to do what we do as athletes,” Radojkovic said.

Abby Karst, an attendant in the Fitness Center, said she thought students would not benefit from the trail.

“On the weekends it’s just pretty dead all the time,” Karst said. “It seems like a waste of time and energy and have it open a few extra hours on weekend nights.”

At the end of the semester, UC staff will evaluate how much students actually took advantage of the trial to determine if the extended weekend hours will continue.

The Crossroads dining options will not be affected during this trial.

