Webster should do more about sexual assault

While in high school, I was warned about all of the horror stories that come from college, mostly incidents involving sexual assault. I was warned by my peers, my family about the dangers of fraternity parties. I was also warned about watching my drink anywhere I go. I was given a heads up that I am a walking and talking potential victim of sexual assault, especially so because I was about to become a college student. Then, I actually attended my first college orientation at Webster, and sexual assault was not even in the welcome manual.

My friends at Mizzou, for example, say their orientation consisted of skits, discussions and films about sexual assault on campus. They were even given a specific number to call if they were too drunk to drive home from a party. At my orientation, there was one skit – but it was not required. Students who could not make it to the event did not get the information that was provided. And transfer students who could also fall victim to as- sault don’t even have to attend orientation to get this information.

At orientation, I made small talk with other awkward freshman while standing in a circle before making a pointless big ‘W’ in the quad – just for the photo to go up on the university web page to be used as one of their marketing tools. Webster spends millions of dollars in advertising, as stated in their public 990 tax forms.

That money should be spent to help ensure students are safe on this campus from sexual assault. It should be given to support groups for survivors or spe- cific safe spaces for students and making sure the orientation pamphlets have the school’s Title IX coordinator’s phone number. This isn’t something I feel is too much to ask considering these are things that affect our daily lives.

According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), 50 percent of sexual assaults that occur on college