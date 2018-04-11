Webster to offer buses to and from graduation for faculty, staff

Webster University has announced the following bus schedule for the weekend of the Class of 2018 Commencement for staff and and faculty. Commencement takes place at The Muny amphitheater in Forest Park on May 12.

There will be no sign-up sheets for the buses. Graduate and guest information can be found here.

Rehearsal (Friday, May 11)

Depart from University Center (UC) Lot H at 8:45 a.m. Arrive at Forest Park at 9:30 a.m.

Loading to return back to the university will begin at 11:15 a.m. Arrival back at UC Lot H is scheduled for noon.



Commencement (Saturday, May 12)

Depart to The Muny (leaving from UC Lot H)

Bus 1 – 6 a.m. (arrival 6:45 a.m.)

Bus 2 – 6:15 a.m. (arrival 7:00 a.m.)



Return to UC (leaving from the Upper Muny Parking Lot)



Bus 1 – 12:30 p.m. (arrival 1:15 p.m.)

Bus 2 – 1 p.m. (arrival 1:45 p.m.)

