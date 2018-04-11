Webster Conservatory remembers 50 years in weekend long celebration

The Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts will be hosting a celebration weekend April 20-22 to mark 50 years.

Festivities include a celebration with Jerry Mitchell, Tony Award-winning choreographer and director on Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Dean Peter Sargent as well as guests from television shows like NCIS, Better Call Saul, and Broadway actors will also be featured.

General admission tickets are $25. Click here to purchase tickets. Community members, non-conservatory faculty, staff and students who wish to purchase tickets should choose “Saturday Evening Conservatory Celebration only.”

The conservatory will also be showing a production of Brigadoon. Performances of this tale of two New Yorkers lost in the mythical Scottish Highland take place on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and April 21-22 at 2 p.m. For Brigadoon tickets call (314) 968-7128.

All events for the weekend take place at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.



Learn more about the conservatory’s history here.

