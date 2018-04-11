Laverne Cox speaks activism to Webster’s audience

Transgender activist Laverne Cox talked about growing up a black boy in Mobile, Ala. and feeling like a woman. She discussed the hardships she had to endure and the awkwardness of her puberty. The Webster University Grant Gymnasium had a crowd of 370 enthusiastically cheering people Tuesday night.

Cox talked about how she lives a life of constant bullying. She is having a successful public career, but she still feels social shaming. Cox used the term “misgendering,” when people call her out as a man, although she is a woman. She was raised by her mother and grandmother who did not understand her.

Webster student Makayla Hufziger said Cox’s talk was inspirational to her as a woman.

“I thought she was incredibly empowering for not only the LGBT community, but for all people as well,” Hufziger said. “She exudes confidence but comes from a humble background that was relatable to everyone in the room.”

Cox talked to the crowd about bullying and crimes committed against marginalized people.

Cox said she too was a victim of bullying and racial profiling as a transgender black female.

Cox concluded people need less violence and more understanding. She encouraged the crowd to communicate with love and empathy.

“Go have those difficult conversations with people around you,” Cox said. “We need to understand each other. We need to work out our differences with love. Empathy is the antidote to shame.”

Cox is having a successful career as an actress on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” She has been on the cover of Time and Cosmopolitan. She has received numerous awards including a Daytime Emmy.

