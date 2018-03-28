Study Abroad deadline this weekend

If you want to study abroad next fall, you do not have much time to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, Mar. 30.

Webster University offers six study abroad destinations for next fall. Athens, Geneva, and Ghana are among places students can go.

Housing discounts are currently being offered for students wishing to study at Webster campuses in Thailand and Ghana. Free airfare is also provided through the Webster World Traveler Program.

The Study Abroad Office on Webster’s main campus is located in Sverdrup 207. More information on study abroad is listed on Webster.edu.

