Conservatory 50 years celebration planned for April

Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts will commemorate 50 years with a celebration weekend April 20-22.

Webster’s theatre program has been integrated into school history for many years. The celebration weekend will include a Conservatory performance, Brigadoon, on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend this event along with Saturday night’s celebration with alumni. The celebration will be hosted by Tony-Award winning choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell.

General admission tickets for the weekend’s events are $25.

Webster University invites anyone to join this event as the Conservatory has been training students for over half a century.

For the Journal’s Conservatory 50th anniversary coverage, click here.

