At Webster University, the Socceroos are not to be confused with the Australian National football…
Bubble soccer as stress reliever for students
Campus Activities hosted bubble soccer in the University Center quad last Wednesday. Around a dozen people showed up to get in on the action.
Bubble soccer came to Webster last year during stress relief week. Saneel Sharma, member of Campus Activities, said even though they moved the date of the event, bubble soccer was still a great stress reliever for students.
Video by Matt Woods