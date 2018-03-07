Academic Resource Center to remain open during spring break

The university has announced that the Academic Resource Center (ARC) will be available for use during the week of Spring Break, March 12 through the 16.

The Testing Center will be open for the entire break from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day for course, external and language placement exams. To schedule an appointment with the Testing Center, call (314) 246-8225.

The Writing Center will be available only through online appointments that can be made by clicking here. Emerson Library will not be holding weekend Writing Center hours for March 17-18. They will resume

The Tutoring Center will be closed during break with appointments resuming on Monday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to schedule an appointment.

