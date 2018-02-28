SVO to host Mental Health Advocacy panel

On March 21, Webster Student Veterans Organization (SVO) President Chris Fuller will moderate a Mental Health Advocacy panel in Browning Hall at 5:30 p.m. Mental health professionals will discuss tools for fighting the stigma of mental illness, identifying signs of depression and suicidal thoughts, and facing potential crises. Admission is free and open to the public, with a live stream available for students in extended campuses. Further details are available here.

Webster University SVO joins student veterans from Washington University, Lindenwood University, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis in supporting Missouri Veterans Endeavor’s “Student Veterans Week” from March 17 to 24.

