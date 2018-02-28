Sisu: a female exhibition, opens doors March 10

Members of the 2018 senior class from the Department of Art, Design, and Art History will curate the exhibit “Sisu: A Female Exhibition.” “Sisu” is a Finnish cultural philosophy referring to the bravery of holding one’s convictions against adversity. The exhibit’s 16 artists, including current Webster students, alumna and faculty, celebrate Women’s History Month by examining sisu from a female perspective to express the trials faced by women every day.

The Arcade Contemporary Art Projects Gallery at Webster’s Gateway Campus will host the opening reception on March 10 at 6 p.m. Further information is available at the Sisu Facebook page.

Share this post

Related