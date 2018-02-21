Shooter of Webster alumnus face summer court date

The next court date for James and Ryan Hartman is scheduled for July 16, 2018.

Police arrested Ryan and James Hartman in February 2017. Police allege the two men shot Webster alumnus Rain Stippec, now 27, and a captain with the St. Louis fire department in February 2017 in Soulard. In May of the same year, the brothers were charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action with a cash-only bond set at $750,000.

As of July 2017, that bond was reduced to $250,000, with 10 percent paid in cash and it was paid by Mary Hartman. The brothers were released from jail and are required to wear ankle bracelets on house arrest, according to Missouri Case Net.

In January of this year, Ryan Hartman was permitted to move to Fenton, Mo. The location of James Hartman is not listed.

Stippec is one year out from the incident. She is home from the hospital and continues to recover.

