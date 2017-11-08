Webster university targeted in phishing cyberattack

Webster University was targeted by a phishing attack attempting to access email accounts on Thursday, Nov. 2. The e-mail was sent from the account of an adjunct faculty member and was designed to replicate a message from the president and provost.

The subject of the message said “FW: Important Message from the President and Provost Webster University Employee Communications (11/02/2017).” The message contained a link encouraging targeted users to read a document about employee communications.

Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin said Webster’s IT Department identified the phishing message within two minutes of it being sent. They were able to contain the message to two impacted email accounts out of 4,457 targeted. Giblin said IT shut down the compromised accounts in order to prevent phishers from accessing any personal information.

All targeted email account users received an email from the IT Department warning about the fraudulent message and how to further prevent similar issues in the future.

Giblin added this was not the first phishing attempt against Webster.

Phishing often occurs through email, where hackers attempt to trick someone into revealing personal information. This can include bank account numbers, social security numbers and birth dates.

James Curtis, an assistant professor of cybersecurity at Webster University, said good phishing efforts are partially true because they use easy to find information from the Internet such as where you attend school or where you work. He said if people take precautions, there are simple ways to identify phishing attempts such as the language used in the message.