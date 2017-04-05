Webster Vienna professor ‘no longer working’ after sending complaint letter

A 33-year employee of Webster Vienna is no longer working at the university after sending an open letter to the Webster community worldwide about what he considers “unethical practices” of the institution.

The math program coordinator of Webster’s Vienna campus, Ibrahim Wazir, sent the open letter that discussed the “unethical practices that have been allowed to run rampant at our campus for far too long now.”

Wazir sent the letter to all faculty and staff in Vienna, other university officials worldwide and The Journal. It was sent via email in the afternoon March 27. On March 29, Webster Vienna Interim Director Johannes Pollak sent a message to students that read Wazir “is no longer teaching at WVPU” (Webster Vienna Private University).

“We acknowledge the email Mr. Ibrahim Wazir sent on Monday, March 27, and we wish to inform you that we have since addressed the matter internally and that while this is a busy time for everyone, we will try our best to be available to address questions or concerns,” the message read.

The message to students also read, “Regarding the current needs of the math students affected by Mr. Wazir’s departure… we will make sure that there will be no interruptions to the classes affected.”

Wazir’s open letter discussed the qualifications of those on the executive board, a lack of consultation with faculty and staff regarding a strategic plan and a lack of response by administration regarding formal complaints. The letter also discussed an overall negative work environment, responsibilities of an interim team, lack of knowledge of these complaints by university administration and more.

According to Webster Connections, Wazir was teaching three math classes – one that ran the entire spring semester, and two that had just began the week of March 20 for the Spring II term.

In addition to his long tenure at Webster University Vienna, Wazir received the William T. Kemper award in 2014, according to Webster University library archives. The Kemper award is given to four faculty members every year for excellence in teaching.

The Journal contacted Webster University Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin, who said he was unaware of the open letter and said he will look into it.

The Journal will update this story on its website www.websterjournal.com when the university responds.

