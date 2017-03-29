Webster forensics and debate takes home national awards

Webster University’s forensics and debate team won big at a national event March 25, taking home several major awards at the Pi Kappa Delta National Forensics and Debate Tournament at Boise State University

The team was awarded three team sweepstakes awards in the areas of Individual Events, Debate and Combined Overall.Team member MacLain Naumann became a two-time national champion with another first-place finish in the Prose Interpretation category.

Former forensics and debates team coach Scott Jensen directed the event; this was his last year doing so.

“It was the first time I attended a national tournament without having a team to coach,” he said. “It was inspiring, having watched the evolution of this team over the year.”

