Webster announces new Arts and Sciences dean

Webster University has named Anton “Tony” Wallner as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Wallner’s tenure will begin in the summer, in time for the opening of Webster’s new Interdisciplinary Science Building (ISB). Wallner is replacing Former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences David Wilson, who stepped down from his position Sept. 16, 2015. In the meantime, two faculty members of the College of Arts and Sciences, Jenny Broeder and Joseph Stimpfl, have been working as interim deans.

In a university press release, President Elizabeth Stroble said when the ISB opens to students in the fall semester, Webster will expand its ability to meet the region’s and students’ needs.

“Dr. Wallner’s background in the sciences coupled with his academic and administrative experience make him the right leader to seize this opportunity for the College of Arts and Sciences,” Stroble said in the press release. “I look forward to the leadership that Dr. Wallner and the Arts and Sciences colleagues will provide to educate students, create and advance knowledge in the arts and sciences, and make a positive impact locally and globally.”

Wallner was selected from among three final candidates recommended by a committee of faculty, students and staff. Wallner’s appointment today comes after a long selection process, in which concerns were made about the process at a Faculty Assembly meeting last year.

Wallner holds a Ph.D. in chemistry. He is currently a chemistry professor and associate dean of undergraduate programs at Barry University, a private institute in Miami Shores, Florida. According to the Webster press release, he has been published nearly two dozen times in peer-reviewed journals and secured several large grants in his current position. In the press release, Wallner said he is honored to be selected as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and looks forward to working in the position.

“Now more than ever, the importance of a liberal arts education, disciplinary knowledge and professional experience are crucial to be successful and competitive in today’s diverse world,” Wallner said in the press release. “This we will pursue and achieve together.”

