Students express hopes for election at watch party

The Journal asked Webster students who voted in Tuesday’s election to participate in an informal exit poll at the Election Day watch party yesterday in the Sunnen Lounge.

Students were asked to anonymously write the last name of the candidate they voted for on a slip of paper and place it in a large glass jar at the front of the room. The outcome of the poll was a drastic contrast to the results of the election.

Of the 185 students who came and went from 6 – 9 p.m., 49 placed the name of the candidate they voted for in the jar. 79 percent of respondents voted for Hillary Clinton.

The voters for current President-elect Donald Trump and for Green Party candidate Jill Stein were each at six-percent. The remaining eight-percent of votes in the jar were for either Bernie Sanders or science-fiction character “Cthulhu.”

One student even drew a caricature of a dog with the caption – “Don’t trust the government.”

Students who voted in the Nov. 8 election were interviewed throughout the night and asked one question: “What one thing do you hope your candidate will do in their first year if they win?” These are a few of their answers.

“I need them to give a lot more accountability to law enforcement.”

– Robert Richardson, junior, marketing communications

“I would like them to create the way for everyone else to have access to equal pay.”

– Ervin Dubo, freshman, film production

“I want to keep Obamacare. It’s doing a lot of good in helping people get insured.”

– Garrett Tung, sophomore, finance

“There is inequality in our schools. So, whoever’s elected, I hope they can help with our education system.”

– Ayanna Anthony, sophomore, international relations

“I would really like to see some Supreme Court justices appointed who will uphold Roe v. Wade and backtrack on the laws that have made abortion less accessible.”



– Tamsen Reed, sophomore, video game design

“I want my candidate to bring America closer together.”

– Anaya Rhiney, freshman, exercise science

