Webster Works Worldwide has successful 22nd year

Campus-wide volunteering event Webster Works Worldwide (WWW) took place on October 5 this year. Students, faculty, staff and alumni worked in teams on various volunteer projects.



Webster Works Worldwide is an annual community service day and has grown into a Webster tradition. It has a long-lasting impact to the community. Former Webster President Dr. Richard S. Meyers implemented the first WWW day in 1995. The day is held every October, and this year was the 22nd annual event. Volunteers take one day off school and work to help those in need through partnership with local non-profit organizations.

According to the Office of Special Events, WWW is a great way for the Webster University community to interact with people outside of the classroom or work environment while helping someone in need. The goal of this one day community service is to motivate volunteers to make community service a part of their lives on a regular basis.



The WWW send off event took place at 8 a.m. in the Grant Gym, Oct. 5. It was titled “A Send Off to Fuel your Mind, Body and Spirit.” Volunteers heard inspirational words and enjoyed breakfast together. WWW T-shirts were distributed.



Webster University Parent Council completed a WWW project for the first time this year. Parent Council aims to establish communication between parents of Webster students and the university’s leadership.



The number of volunteer signed up was about the same as past years.



The Office of Special Events reaches out to agencies in the area, and agencies create projects based on their needs. Team leaders can select projects and reserve it for their group or leave it as an “open project”. Volunteers can search from a database to select projects that interest them.



The Office of Special Events plans for WWW year-round and works with many department including Office of Academic Affairs, Office of Alumni, Catering, Facilities Operations and Global Marketing and Communications, among others.



This is senior Emily Nobs’ fourth year participating in WWW. She worked with preschoolers at Corner Stone, a day care facility, playing with kids outside and telling them stories.



“[The kids] are sweet,” Nobs said. “They just love visitors. They just take you by the hand and drag you to somewhere and hang out.”



Nobs said the actual volunteer work was fun. She get to connect with other people when helping others.



She would love to do more volunteer work when she has more time.



Junior Nick Kromer offered volunteer work with his twin brother Zach Kromer at University City Children’s Center this year. This is his third year doing WWW.



“I think it’s a great way to give back to the community and to show how connected Webster is,” Kromer said. “It wasn’t only happen in here but it was happening at every campus worldwide. We are helping everyone in the world just showing how much we care about everything.”



Graduate Student Heba Youssef from Egypt worked with City of Webster Groves to spread wood chips at Southwest Park. This is her first year participating in WWW. She chose this project because she likes green area and landscapes. WWW also made her better involved in the community and know more about the American culture.



“[People I worked with] were helpful and very kind and friendly. I enjoyed my time,” Youssef said. “Next year, if I have the opportunity, I will join this project again.”



Share this post

Related