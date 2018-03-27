‘American mom’ hosts fundraiser for former Webster University student in ICE detainment

Photos of a young black man decorate a cardboard trifold display sitting on a table along with signs and informational sheets. Snacks, baked goods and dozens of multicolored shirts surround the display in the University Center.

Christine Salamone created this display and plans on using it to educate students on the situation faced by former student Francis Ladege. Ladege, an immigrant from Sudan, has been held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment since 2015.

“Francis is being deported to a country, South Sudan in Africa, that is full of war, famine, and slave-trading,” Salamone said.

Christine Salamone runs the Let Francis Stay table independently. She organized the event to raise funds and awareness for Ladege’s cause.

Ladege, who moved to the United States in 1999, met Christine Salamone while a student at St. Louis Community College, Meramec. Salamone would go on to become Ladege and his brother’s “American mom.”

Webster criminology student Josh Johnson said he knows Ladege’s brother personally and had no idea of his circumstances.

“Knowing that [Francis] is going through this is crazy,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know Francis before today, but my heart just goes out to him. I can only imagine what he’s going through.”

Johnson said he did not think Ladege’s punishment fit the crime he was convicted with.

“It didn’t add up to me, I’m still confused on how just five grams of marijuana can turn into him being shipped all over the country,” Johnson said.

The t-shirts are a suggested donation of $10. Baked goods, including gooey butter cakes, rice crispy treats and brownies, are $1. Ribbons, wristbands and magnets are $2, $3, and $1 respectively. A ticket for a t-shirt raffle costs $1.

Salamone will open the Let Francis Stay table today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. She will also run the display from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

