Former Webster director sentenced to probation

A former director at Webster University was sentenced on Monday to probation and ordered to fill out a 65-page journal after embezzling $380,000 from Webster.

Eastern District of Missouri Judge Henry Autrey ordered Deborah Pierce to repay the money she embezzled while she was the director of Webster’s Confucius Institute from 2007 to July 2015.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Judge Autrey said there was “no rational basis for a woman from a good background, with no history of daily abuse or drug problems and ample income to have committed this crime.”

Judge Autrey gave Pierce 60 days to finish the journal. He ordered Pierce to “explain why she did what she did, what she learned along the way and what she learned that will assist others in not committing crimes,” the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Pierce was charged in November 2016 with federal fraud. The Eastern District of Missouri of the U.S. Department of Justice published a statement on Nov. 16, 2016 saying Pierce was entrusted with the oversight of the Institute’s funding and had established a separate unauthorized bank account and directed the funds of the Institute through it.

“It is alleged that Pierce diverted more than $380,000 to herself from the Institute’s funds by writing checks to cash, checks to herself, and paying various personal bills and accounts and those of her family members,” the release stated.

Webster’s President Elizabeth Stroble said Pierce’s actions impacted Webster in three main areas in a victim impact statement addressed to Judge Autrey in December 2017. She said the embezzlement caused financial damage, reputational damage and institutional relations damage.

“As you can imagine, Ms. Pierce’s embezzlement of funds has placed into question the integrity of the entire Confucius Institute program,” Stroble said.

Stroble also said Webster spent more than $52,000 in legal fees to investigate the situation. She said she will never know how many students Webster lost from the program as well as the loss of potential partnerships and donor contributions.

Stroble ended the statement asking Judge Autrey to consider all the damages Pierce’s actions have had on Webster and its students and faculty.

