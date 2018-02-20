Sverdrup construction update

This is the latest update on the Svedrup 2018 construction project. In terms of progress, the reviews of test plots for “polished” concrete flooring have finished. Work continues on the HVAC and electrical systems. Also, selective demolition will continue on Feb. 21, 22, 23, 26 and 28, which may disrupt academic activity. Finally, crews will finish installing concrete subsurface frost blocks on the Quad side tonight, with second-floor drywall installation stopping tomorrow.

