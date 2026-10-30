Theatre Veteran and Webster Alumna Sponsors Rep Play to Empower Young Voters

Stellie Siteman, a 1974 graduate of Webster University and artistic director of Max & Louie Productions, is doing her part to help empower young voters as the midterm elections draw near.

Siteman, along with her partner, Max & Louie managing director De Kaplan, are sponsoring the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which premieres at The Rep this week.

Journal reporter Elizabeth Penton recently sat down with Siteman to talk about her life of theatre and why she’s bringing Heidi Schreck’s groundbreaking autobiographical play back, three years after her own company introduced it to St. Louis theatregoers.

Elizabeth Penton (EP): How did your love of theatre begin, and how did it shape your life?

Stellie Siteman (SS): As a child, I think it was at The Muny. It’s this huge outdoor theater. It seats 11,000 people, and I believe that my first production that I remember was “The King and I.” My parents took me, but I remember being distraught when the king died. I remember I was in tears. It just wrecked me.

I’ve always just loved plays and play-acting; I grew up listening to records and musicals and wanted to go to New York. I would tell you, conservatively, I have maybe 350 – I don’t know – 400 Playbills on my wall from shows I’ve seen in New York.

I did quite a bit of acting for a while, and then I got out of it later, I guess when I was in my 50s. I started this company, Max & Louie, because I know that theatre has the power to resonate, inspire, connect, heal, empower, and it has the potential to really change how we see the world.

EP: Why did you build a theatre company?

SS: I initiated it to form a new theatre [company] and I researched all the different theatres in St. Louis, and I wanted to determine how we could bring some new perspectives to light. I felt like we stood apart when this company started in 2010 by focusing on St. Louis premieres.

We only did shows that had never been played here before—plays and musical dramas—and my focus was making sure that they entertained, inspired and challenged ingrained ways of thinking, encouraging audiences to embrace new points of view.

EP: Your Max & Louie production of “What the Constitution Means to Me” starred Michelle Hand, who is also in the lead role of this current Rep production.

SS: I find her to be a very deeply engaging actor and person. She’s very intelligent and inquisitive. She’s warm – very warm-hearted – and very funny. She’s got great comedic chops and a bit self-deprecating, too, which Heidi needs, you know. Good improv chops, because there’s a portion of it where they are improvising. These were all the qualities, I think, needed to embody the character, Heidi Schreck. And I think at heart, too, Michelle is a bit of a feminist.

I was really tickled that The Rep decided to use her again for their production. And, of course, the director, Nancy Bell, was our director, as well – and she’ll be directing Michelle.

It pleases me that this play is going to be produced at The Rep, which has a much larger outreach than our company. I mean, we’re a small company. We have a very good base, but nothing like The Rep. I think the more people that see it, the better. So, I was thrilled.

EP: Why do you like this play?

SS: I saw this play in 2019 on Broadway in New York. I was feeling everything. I watched, I felt anger and rage and joy and at the end, I walked away feeling empowered, you know? I feel [audiences] walk away with that.

EP: What does the Constitution mean to you?

SS: For me, there’s that elusive American ideal of equality, which requires rethinking of its governing principles. And it seems even more pressing than ever in the days of a Trump presidency. At a time, you know, when the Constitution is being attacked by those who have sworn to defend it.

I think this play’s [one that a] lot of Americans need to experience prior to making some of their voting decisions. The Constitution was written for and by, I guess, white men who didn’t consider women or people of color fully human. And I think, centuries later, we are still living with some of the unfolding consequences of that. Even today, in light of the recent failings of our Constitution and legal system to still protect American women, women’s rights are certainly under attack, just as they were when [Max & Louie did it] in 2023. So, it’s sadly more relevant than ever.

EP: What do you think makes “What the Constitution Means to Me” so important to college students today?

I believe that your generation and those that are younger are determined to change the country. But we have to set the record straight about what came before, and I think that’s why Heidi Schreck really wrote the play and why we at Max & Louie produced it.

The future can be a remarkable one. Not perfect, of course, but one if we just fight to jam that door open a little bit wider.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” runs through Nov. 15 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis as part of its Steve Woolf Studio Series.