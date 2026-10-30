Plans in Flux: Restructuring Webster’s Schools

There is a tentative blueprint in place that details how Webster University plans on restructuring its academic programs, leading to significant changes in how each college will be drawn up next year.

The proposal follows adaptations to the university’s strategic plan, which was launched several months after President Tim Keane took office in mid-2024. In an August 2026 email sent to university donors and supporters – and obtained by The Journal – Keane floated the idea of condensing its six schools into four: the College of Science, Health & Wellness, College of Business & Humanities, College of the Arts and College of Technology & Engineering.

Plans for the College of Science, Health & Wellness call for a structure similar to the current College of Science and Health, with the expansion of programs by adding “curriculum focused on holistic well-being.”

The College of Business & Humanities could combine disciplines across communication, education, business and humanities. One of the proposed changes would move the Communications and Journalism department in the School of Communications (SOC) under the business umbrella. The idea central to the school is described as “providing practical skills for economic mobility and critical and systems thinking to solve the world’s most urgent issues.”

College of the Arts might encompass all existing art programs, with the addition of media arts and audio, which are currently housed in SOC. Obtained documents state the goal is to “unify all arts-related programs under one college to broaden and deepen Webster’s preeminence in every field that supports the arts.”

The proposed College of Technology & Engineering could possibly be a new school that “leverages Webster’s successful tech programs” with the addition of engineering programs.

The changes are part of a bigger road map, known as the Kairos Strategic Plan, in a move to stay relevant within a changing market but also as a way to fight back after a decade of financial distress blamed on an overall decline in enrollment and mismanagement by previous university leadership.

Kairos is an ongoing strategy meant to adjust in “real time” to better suit the growth of the university. Its strategic and operational priorities include refining Webster’s brand identity, optimizing the school’s academic portfolio and restructuring.

The university’s leadership team, which includes Keane, Provost Mike Hulsizer and administrative vice presidents, presented the restructuring plan to the board of trustees in late September. It is expected the full board will vote on the proposal by the end of the year.

Even though nothing is “set in stone,” according to Keane and other knowledgeable sources, some type of restructuring seems to be advancing, as a number of meetings discussing it have been held between administrators and faculty, as well within individual schools and departments. An anonymous source who attended an advisory session this month told The Journal university leadership at the meeting told attendees the goal is to streamline efficiencies and eliminate classes that are borderline, including those with low enrollment.

“When developing any strategy, data-informed, inclusive decision making is key,” Keane said. “Developing an impactful strategy always entails deciding what not to do.”

Senior director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin said that Keane has been “very transparent” with faculty and staff throughout the process of developing any of the proposed changes.

Faculty and staff were officially informed about the plan around the beginning of the fall semester.

Scott Jensen, senator-at-large of the Faculty Senate, finds that many of his colleagues hold diverse opinions about it. However, it seems that many can agree on a key point: the importance of faculty voices.

“I think if there’s a consensus, then the consensus is that faculty governance is important – and faculty governance, in order to reach its potential, works a certain way,” Jensen said. “That includes faculty voice, that includes collaborating with administration, that includes faculty having control over curriculum and curricular decision-making. So, I think there is a consensus that faculty voice needs to be more a part of the many changes that are coming down.”

Jensen, who is also a professor in the Communications and Journalism department, notes that his colleagues are continually adjusting as they try to adapt to the potential of joining the College of Business & Humanities.

“We’re looking at our degree programs and we’re looking at ways that we can make them more vibrant, more sustainable and more in line with what we understand students are looking for,” Jensen said. “And so we are continuing to look at our own degree programs and what, you know, what we offer for students and looking at ways that we can improve it.”

For his part, animation professor Chris Aaron believes “faculty voices are finally being heard.”

Presently, Animation courses are taught at SOC, but the plan would move them to the College of the Arts.

Aaron has seen firsthand the way students respond to the current discipline method, finding curriculum to be catered toward single learning objectives rather than continually growing transferable skills through project-based learning.

“We’ve been doing it this way for 11 years, and I don’t think it’s been as successful and it could have been,” Aaron said. “So, there needs to be something done to make it a better experience for faculty, students and staff.”

Instead of learning targets that fracture and separate different concepts in the field of study, he would rather teach in a “holistic” way that brings everything together.

“The issue is the integration and the application of things now across all disciplines. It is a blatant issue now,” Aaron said. “We need courses that are more holistic where, instead of learning this very minute thing, you learn the [skill] alongside a project that integrates [those skills] all together – that is what I would like to see happen.”

English professor Karla Armbruster is troubled about potential identity issues within the College of Business & Humanities should the proposal move forward.

“When I first saw it, I was surprised,” Armbruster said. “It did feel like, ‘Oh, gosh, they just took everything that didn’t fit into the other three and put them together.’”

Some insight into Keane’s push for restructuring can be found in an August 2026 opinion piece written for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that focused primarily on the use of artificial intelligence.

“Universities can provide answers if they are committed to discursive change,” Keane wrote. “For example, offering a new degree focused on interpreting relevant humanities knowledge and core business skills would empower our next generation of leaders to solve problems.”

At a September meeting for the Faculty Assembly, Keane reiterated some of the same ideas, but Armbruster still was unclear about the plan to combine the schools.

“The best I took away from it was that there’s this idea out there that we could be innovative if we advertise some sort of program or connection between Business and Humanities at Webster,” she said. “That doesn’t explain everything that’s in there, though. It doesn’t explain education. It doesn’t explain the parts of communications that would be in there.”

Additionally, when considering the possibility of Humanities merging with Business, Armbruster questioned why other disciplines weren’t selected instead, suggesting that there could also be a “good collaboration with the arts.”

“As a humanities person, I’ve been hearing for decades how important humanities skills are for people in the business schools … [there have been] magazine articles making this point over the decades. It’s not a new idea,” Armbruster said. “My experience has been that everyone likes to say that, but when push comes to shove, it has never really caused anyone to value the humanities anymore than they already do. So I’m a little jaded, I guess.”

Despite this, she also understands the urgency faced by the university to right its finances.

“I’m someone who likes to get things done,” said Armbruster. “And I understand the president is faced with a situation where we need to make big changes if we want to keep this ship afloat. He probably feels like he needs the power to just make some executive decisions because otherwise, nothing will change.”

Leadership continues to work with schools and departments to fine-tune the likely restructuring plan.

“There is no firm timeline,” Giblin said. “There also are a number of hurdles that the university has [to] pass through before anything comes to pass – our accreditation, for example, or the massive administrative reshuffling that would be needed – but there is a lot of discussion among the deans and the leadership team about how to better reorganize our curriculum to better serve the needs of our students.”

Making adjustments to the proposal is set to continue in the next couple weeks. The university’s board of trustees is expected to vote on the final plan in December.