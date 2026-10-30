A Family Struggles in Aftermath of a Fiery Crash That Killed Webster Grad

After many months of waiting – not knowing whether their loved one was dead or alive – family and friends of Sushant Pant finally found some form of closure.

The university, in an Oct. 8th email, officially confirmed Pant’s death in a car accident in St. Louis on July 26. According to reports, his body had been severely burned in the crash, and it took some time to confirm his identity, eventually through DNA tests.

Pant, who grew up in Nepal, graduated with his Masters of Arts in Informational Technology Management in May. He stayed in St. Louis under an Optical Practical Training (OPT) visa through the university and remained active in the Webster community.

“He was the best brother one could have,” his brother, Shikhar Pant, said. “He was just a normal guy who was good to everyone and loved his family more than anything. When we were kids, we used to watch WWE and used those moves on each other. He used to say he wanted to meet WWE star John Cena because he was our favorite. So, he always dreamed of going to the United States. I was [even] with him when we went for a U.S. interview, and when he got his visa, he was the happiest.”

Shikhar Pant said St. Louis was his brother’s second home. In fact, Pant was working on getting a green card to stay in the city.

“He wanted to build something – live a life fully, but now everything is in ashes,” Shikhar Pant said. “Even his friends used to say to him after graduation, ‘You should move to a bigger city like in California or New York,’ but Sushant used to say he loved St. Louis and that he would stay there forever. Now, he stays there forever.”

While Pant studied at Webster, his brother and family resided in Nepal, over 7,000 miles away.

Over the summer, a missing person report was filed by friends on behalf of Pant after they couldn’t locate him.

Once the family found out about the accident, Shikhar Pant relentlessly worked to find out what really happened to his brother, not letting distance get in the way of uncovering the truth.

Patrick Giblin, Webster’s director of Public Relations, confirmed with The Journal that the university remained in contact with the Pant family, the Nepalese Consulate and the St. Louis Police Department as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

However, Shikhar Pant said he is very upset with how authorities handled his brother’s case. He said the officials did nothing to help his family get answers.

“You think to yourself, this is America – a country that claims to be No. 1,” he said. “But this case took more than three months to investigate? They just don’t care.”

Shikhar Pant said he emailed the university, as well as contacted police over the summer, tirelessly working to accelerate the investigation, but his efforts were unsuccessful. He was also in contact with his brother’s friends at Webster who were also searching for closure. He wishes that the university took more initiative to help his family.

The Oct. 8 email sent to the Webster community followed an official statement from the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Loss like this touches us all deeply, but our thoughts and heart-led support are especially with Sushant’s family, his friends, his former classmates and our Nepali student community during this incredibly painful time,” said Dean of Students John Buck in the email.

The university offers 24/7 counseling services such as Protocall and Togetherall for those seeking confidential guidance amid the loss.

“Please remember that you do not have to process this grief alone. Whether you need a space to talk, grieve or sit with others to process this news, Webster is here for you,” Buck said.

Friends and family said farewell to Sushant Pant at a funeral service held in St. Louis on Oct. 21. The funeral was organized by his friends.

Shikhar Pant is urging Webster to release his brother’s diploma to the family. He adds the family has yet to receive an official death certificate.

Shikhar Pant says his family continues to struggle with his brother’s loss.

A GoFundMe, which is now closed for donations, was created to raise money for the Pant family to bring his ashes to Nepal. Organizers were able to raise over $20,000, which has been transferred to the family.

Now, the family waits for the death certificate, which, according to the GoFundMe, will allow his body and belongings to be sent to Nepal.

“We went through living hell, [especially] my mom,” Shikhar Pant said. “She raised us going through a lot. He was her half life … We went through unimaginable pain. My mom still can’t believe he is gone. I just want to inform people that [if] somehow any student loses their life – which should not happen to anybody – their family should not go through [what we went through.]”