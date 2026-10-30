One Nation, Incredibly Divisible: Are We Moving Further Away from Each Other?

Refusing to look past America’s current gaping divide and voting for a party, rather than a candidate, will only enable the evasion of personal responsibility and continue to encourage division.

The country’s ideological divide is older than a couple decades of social media. In fact, these seeds of division were sown at the nation’s very inception, present in the debates that resulted in the creation of the Constitution.

The modern Democratic and Republican parties are reminiscent of the original opposition parties – the Federalists and Anti-Federalists – who debated between favoring a strong central government or wanting to leave more power to the states. While the parties have distinct differing opinions, the point is, human nature denigrates the actual values within the party and the groupthink often wins out.

George Washington referred to political parties as “potent engines” that could be misused to “subvert the power of the people and usurp the reins of government” in his 1796 Farewell Address.

In a former era, when the voters had less access to information than today, a designator, like party affiliation, helped an individual discern which candidate would best represent them. The need for two parties is outdated in today’s age, where wi-fi is available on almost every corner, and where a candidate can directly voice their thoughts and opinions to the constituency.

One might argue that political parties are still a necessary force of organization and support for ideals and the candidates who represent them.

However, in the modern era where most anything is a Google search away, we are not left wanting for knowledge surrounding the news and problems that affect our lives – the issues which we keep in mind as we vote. We merely need to know the legislation that is being voted on. Individuals can search for that information quickly or find various discussions to help form their own opinion before voting.

This means that having a specific lens through which you receive your voting advice does not serve to educate you. It is either a redundant source of information, or it provides an opportunity for a group or individual to manipulate voters in favor of maintaining a status quo.

Voters are instead served best by being directly informed – by knowing the exact wording of ballot measures currently being voted on, and by verifying that they understand each part of every measure fully in advance, rather than try to decipher intentionally obtuse language while they feel the pressure of a line behind them.

For instance, in the Missouri 2024 general election, there were propositions intentionally written to mislead voters. Amendment 3 passed by a tight margin. This year, Missouri lawmakers have put a similar policy on the ballot for November to repeal what the voters wanted, insinuating that the population did not understand what they were voting for, and assuming that was why it managed to pass.

Another attempt to preserve the two-party system was Missouri’s 2024 Amendment 7. The measure compiled unrelated policy decisions: The first provision prohibited noncitizen voting, which federal law already mandates. The other policy was regarding ranked-choice voting, and the first part of the measure was added to manipulate the voters into voting against the second part.

Ranked-choice voting is one of the most effective tools for adding nuance to the desires of a voter base, as opposed to the current system, which reduces a voter’s input to the lowest common denominator of a party’s values. I argue that the only people who benefit from maintaining traditional voting standards are the established political parties.

Many in favor of the bipartisan system claim the system is not itself the cause of the divide, placing the blame on social media instead. Their logic is sound, after all. It is no secret that social media is an accelerant for unhelpful discourse, as it profits off of engagement and not good-faith discussion.

I would argue that social media is not the reason for this divisiveness, but that it is a symptom of our political system. Social media would not have so much success in polarizing people if we did not have a system which rewards the use of straw-man fallacies and finger-pointing as a means of “debate.” Social media may have accelerated the low-tolerance attitude toward differing political thought that we see today. But I think that it being an accelerant is an important distinction: It was the rate that social media changed, not the direction.

Voters should be able to vouch for a strategy which seeks to improve the country, rather than voting for a team whose primary objective is to maintain a voter base, regardless of the insidious subculture it fosters on both sides. Social media exacerbates the issue, but it did not create it.

Our country’s political structure is based on a false dichotomy, and it is time to shed the party affiliations so that we can solve problems with every nuance accounted for – and with the added benefit of keeping our state representatives from trying to trick us into voting against ourselves.