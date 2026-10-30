Webster Dance Alum Takes Center Stage at The Fabulous Fox

Louis Williams Jr. had many opportunities to take different paths. During elementary and high school he participated in football, wrestling and track, but he knew early on that his true passion was dance.

Now, he has a lead role as Chagall in the national touring production of “Death Becomes Her.” The musical, based on the 1992 movie starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, made its St. Louis premiere at the Fox Theatre Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 25.

Williams’ love for theatre dates back to his childhood when he saw shows at the Fox with his mother.

“I just fell in love with [the Fox]. I never looked back. It felt like a calling,” he said. “You know, there was nothing like seeing a show at the Fox. I told myself I wanted to [perform there.]”

During his teens, Williams immersed himself fully into theatre and dance.

“Wherever there was a production of something going on, I was always trying to be in it,” Williams said.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Williams was a member of the highly regarded Krupinsky Academy of Dance.

He credits the academy’s founder, Mark Kinsky, for helping him get his start by auditioning for Webster’s dance program. While with the academy, Williams performed with various local theatre companies such as the The Muny and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

When classes were not in session, he was training in New York City. His dance education meant everything to him.

“I was trying to get better in the crowd, ” Williams said. “I was trying to evolve and learn more things. So, when I finally graduated I moved to New York. It was very difficult.”

New York did not provide him with the experience that he had hoped for, forcing him to go a different route by moving to Los Angeles.

“I think that is what makes my journey so special and unique,” Williams said. “Most people that are artists, seeking professions in dance and musical theatre, usually go to New York. Not only did I get work [in California], where I could also continue training and actually make a check, I was doing it for a living. There’s so many different types of art in L.A., and I got opportunities to dance and sing for very well-known music artists. I don’t know if I would have had that opportunity if I would have just gone to New York full time for musical theatre. I am very happy that I got to have a taste of what it’s like to be in the whole entertainment industry.”

Even though Williams lived in L.A., he was still able to make it in the New York scene. In fact, he was doing a show last spring at Gateway Playhouse, a professional theater in Long Island, when he first heard about “Death Becomes Her,” specifically the role of Chagall, which he said was perfect for him.

He saw the original cast, which starred a friend he looked up to, Taurean Everett, as Chagall.

“Seeing him and all his glory on that stage, I was like, ‘Oh, I could do this.’ As soon as I saw it, I went home and called my agency immediately,” Williams said. “Chagall was the only role I was interested in. I was like, ‘This is the show that I will be doing very soon.’ So, I auditioned in L.A., and I kept getting called back. Producers kept calling me to go to New York to audition. I just kept auditioning for the part over and over. I just really wanted it so bad.”

Eventually, his hard work paid off and he was cast as Chagall.

“Death Becomes Her” marks Williams’ first national theatre tour, the only production of “Death Becomes Her” currently running in the U.S. The original Broadway show closed over the summer.

“It’s an honor to do the Broadway show on the road,” Williams said. “We get to go to people’s hometowns all over the country, sharing a story with a million laughs, incredible costumes and comedic talent. To be able to do it and be the first person to [play Chagall] after Everett for the national tour … it really is an honor and the biggest reward thus far.”

Reflecting on his journey that has its origins at Webster, Williams wants fellow Gorloks to know any kind of goal is achievable.

“Whatever you set your mind to, whether it’s an entertainment career or not, whatever career you aspire to thrive in, keep your mind strong and know that you are going to get there, whatever that goal is,” Williams said.

Because of his experience in both New York and California, he advises aspiring artists to put themselves out there and be persistent when searching for jobs.

“Keeping that strength and the mindset … can be very exhausting,” Williams said. “If there’s a choreographer that you want to work for, keep going to their calls, reach out to them and personally thank them for their time. I’ve written to people and sent emails. [Success] will take time. Don’t get frustrated. Get a team that believes in you and a good support group because it will be very challenging out there because you are competing with veterans that have been doing [this] for decades. There’s enough room for all of us to shine at the top.”

Tickets for “Death Becomes Her” at the Fox are available through MetroTix.