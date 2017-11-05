Webster School of Communications kicks off career week

The School of Communications (SOC) Career Week starts Monday, November 6 and will run through Friday, November 10.

The SOC kicks off the week by hosting Emmy winning actor, producer, director, artist and author Cady McClain. Monday from 5:30 to 7 in the Library Conference Room, the SOC and McClain will offer a workshop highlighting opportunities and challenges for media specialists in the digital age. In addition, her latest film Seeing is Believing: Women Direct premiered November 5 at the Saint Louis International Film Festival.

Tuesday, the SOC and local advertising firm Paradowski will present a professional panel to discuss work in the media field from 1:30 to 3 in the Sunnen Lounge. Panelists include the President of Paradowski as well as the Vice Presidents of Creative and Interactive Media, Account Service and Creative Strategy.

Wednesday, students will have the opportunity to make networking connections with local professionals at the Opportunities17 Exhibit. In addition, students can have professional photos taken, get their resume reviewed and talk with academic advisors. Attending professionals include Gateway Media Literacy Partners, the Press Club and the Audio Engineering Society.

Thursday, the SOC will host its annual Internship Expo. Students will meet with area professionals seeking interns and learn the process of how to receive one. This year, 32 companies will be attending the expo including Accordion Games, Coolfire Studios, St. Louis Cardinals Publications, St. Louis Public Radio and many more.

To close the week, SOC alumna Autumn Eakin will talk to students about her experience as a cinematographer for independent filmmaking on Friday, November 10. Eakin’s latest film, The Light of the Moon, is screening at the Saint Louis International Film Festival.

