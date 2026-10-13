Making a Difference With Yarn: Webster Warmth Returns to Webster Works

After an eight-year hiatus, Webster Warmth made its return to Webster Works establishing a cozy way to make an impact and to keep people warm. The gathering in East Academic Building (EAB) on Sep. 30 included student and staff volunteers who make fiber crafts such as crochet and knit scarves, hats, hand warmers and more to help people in need.

Theresa Altmann, management department coordinator for the George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology, along with Nursing Department manager Hannah McFarland and university office manager Julia Altmann, initiated the return of Webster Warmth, which had been absent from Webster Works since 2018. Prior to that, Webster Warmth was a yearly presence during Webster’s day of service.

In earlier chapters, projects were donated to St. Patrick Center, as well as to organizations serving military veterans and other causes that strengthen the community.

This year, the finished products will be donated to Webster’s food pantry located in Webster Hall.

“We’re doing this for our campus, so might as well service our campus and people who need it right here,” McFarland said.

Altmann said that Webster Warmth plans on serving many communities, not just specific charities.

A variety of crafts are accepted at Webster Warmth as McFarland said volunteers can contribute in any way they can, not just with knit or crochet.

“[These crafts] are not something you do just one day,” Altmann said. “I like the idea that they continue on [after Webster Warmth is over].”

Projects that remain in progress or are not selected by the food pantry will be donated to other organizations.

Turnout was steady throughout the day, as students, faculty and other volunteers of different backgrounds filtered in the room throughout the day to start a craft.

“Everyone’s really welcoming, and even though I never crocheted before, I thought that would be an issue, but it’s not,” said freshman Amiya Williams. “Everyone’s pretty welcoming and encourages people to try out something new.”

Despite not having much experience with knitting or crocheting, Williams was motivated to sign up for Webster Warmth because of her previous volunteer and community service experience during high school.

“I’m always fond of helping people out and not only just doing that, but doing it with other people, as well, knowing that we all are serving the same purpose,” Williams said.

Another attendee, freshman Maxine Duport, was drawn to the event because she likes to crochet, something she has been doing for four years. This was her opportunity to break away from her busy college schedule to make a difference with her craft.

“Having the time to do a hobby that I love and then give to people…,” Duport said. “It’s community service.”

Both participants said they would be interested in being involved again with Webster Warmth, whose coordinators plan to bring back to Webster Works next year.

Individuals who started a project at Webster Warmth can work on finishing their craft up until Nov. 20. Completed projects can be dropped off in EAB Room 324, as well as at the Interdisciplinary Science Building in Room 465 and Loretto Hall in Room 63.

Yarn and other supplies for students to create projects beyond Webster Warmth will be stored with the location to be determined at a later date.

Organizers of Webster Warmth are considering a “yarn library” that will give students the chance to pick up yarn for projects, learn a new hobby and make an impact on their community through crafting.

Webster Warmth is designed to be an experience that everyone can participate in, no matter the skill level in crochet, knit or other textile arts.

“If anybody is interested in continuing, we could get a room and just meet every now and then. I’ll teach somebody how to knit,” Altmann said. “I just want people to feel like they can participate and it’s not just because we want them to knit or crochet. Whatever they want to do to contribute is good.”