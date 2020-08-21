Webster alumnus makes Major League Baseball debut

On Aug. 23, Josh Fleming will pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays. The alumnus holds seven baseball records at Webster University.

Webster alumnus Josh Fleming went from Division III to playing Major Leagues. Fleming will become the first Gorlok to appear in a Major League Baseball (MLB) game. He will make his MLB debut Sunday, Aug. 23 for the Tampa Bay Rays. He will replace injured Rays’ pitcher Yonny Chirinos in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fleming was a fifth round pick in the MLB draft in 2017 following his junior year, making him the first Webster baseball player to be drafted.

The left-handed Fleming threw nearly 150 innings in the two highest levels of the minor leagues last season. He posted a 3.57 earned run average (ERA) and was named the Tampa Bay Rays’ double-A MVP. MLB.com described Fleming as having an above average slider and excelling at throwing strikes.

Fleming pitched three seasons for the Webster Gorloks from 2015-2017. In 2017, he was d3baseball.com’s Pitcher of the Year for the Central Region. He was an All-American and holds seven Webster baseball records, including career lowest ERA (1.91) and single season strikeouts (151).

