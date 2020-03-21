St. Louis city and county announces “stay-at-home order”

Citizens of St. Louis city and county will have to stay at home unless they are going to essential businesses.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference at 3 p.m. on her stay-at-home order. The order calls for citizens to not leave their homes unless they are going to the grocery store, pharmacies, or doctors’ offices. Citizens will also be allowed to leave their homes to pick up their food from restaurants.

The order goes into effect on March 23 and will last for 30 days.

“Don’t be panicked, don’t be alarmed, but do take this seriously,” Krewson said in the briefing.

Krewson was accompanied by Dr. Fredrick Echols, Missouri’s Director of Health. Dr. Echols stressed the importance of washing your hands and avoiding touching your face. He also called for people to remain at home when possible — including young adults.

“Young people are not exempt from this disease,” Dr. Echols said in the briefing.

Krewson also touched on plans for the homeless in St. Louis city and the number of people infected with COVID-19. Additional beds will be provided for homeless people, along with handwashing stations placed around the city. There have also been cases of COVID-19 being spread from person-to-person instead of travel-related cases.

As always, this is a changing situation that The Journal is dedicated to reporting on. We will continue to update our community as often as possible.

Share this post