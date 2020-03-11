Webster moves to online classes amid coronavirus outbreak

In an email sent earlier today, Webster University President Julian Z. Schuster said all classes will be moved to an online setting due to the spread of COVID-19.

Webster University is officially moving all non-military classes to an online setting through April 3. International campuses at Athens and Greece will also be moved online until March 26, and the university is currently coordinating with military locations. The decision was announced in an email sent by President Julian Z. Schuster on March 11.

In the email, Schuster noted the recent COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, outbreak as the reasoning behind the move. Schuster noted the recently made COVID-19 task force came to this decision earlier in the day.

“As we consider the needs of our Webster community and the communities the University interacts with globally, the task force has made decisions today to improve the climate for public health amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schuster said in the email.

So far, Missouri has only seen one case of coronavirus. However, Schuster said the transition will give the university an opportunity to assess the situation further. He also noted they will work to sanitize areas that are frequented by students.

Students who live at the Webster Groves campus will be able to return to their dorms. The email also noted that work study students and professors will continue to attend their jobs on campus.

In making the online transition, Schuster said students will receive an email that will help them make the move to online courses. The university will also post a frequently asked questions guide at http://www.webster.edu/covid19/students.html. Tuition will not increase for any of these classes.

“Webster University has been a leader in online education nationally for decades and has the experience necessary to make this transition during this challenging time,” Schuster said.

