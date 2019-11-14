Webster revises Title IX policy

Webster University’s revised Title IX Policy on Sexual Assault, Harassment and Other Sexual Offenses took effect Oct. 18. The change comes 18 days after the publication of the 2019 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.

University Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin wrote in a statement that the university intended to provide equal treatment to everyone involved in Title IX cases.

“The University recently reviewed and made minor revisions to its Title IX policy materials to make clear that equitable treatment will be provided to both reporting parties and responding parties in all aspects of Title IX investigations,” Giblin said.

Giblin denied The Journal an interview regarding the policy changes with Interim Head of Webster University’s Title IX Office Kimberly Pert, saying it would not be “appropriate” given the confidential nature of Title IX cases.

The changes come after Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble — at the time, president of the university — emailed the community to announce the start of a private investigation of allegations against Professor Joshua Yates and complaints about applications of the Title IX policy.

The new guidelines include 16 sections and eight appendices, each outlining an aspect to the policy. Topics include definitions for terms such as “sexual assault,” “consent” and “discrimination,” as well as outlines of investigation procedures.

According to Section II, “Any member of the University community, visitor to campus, or a participant in a university sponsored activity may bring a complaint under this policy.”

The rewritten policy can be viewed or downloaded at webster.edu/human-resources.

The Journal will continue reporting on this story as it develops.

Share this post

Related