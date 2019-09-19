Board of Trustees letter names Schuster president, Stroble chancellor

President Stroble is now chancellor after serving nearly 10 years as president.

Former Provost Julian Schuster will act as Webster’s president effective Thursday. Former President Elizabeth Stroble will serve as chancellor according to an email sent to faculty and staff by Webster Board of Trustees Chair Robert Reeg.

“These changes in title for Webster’s executive team reflect the growing and challenging demands of leading Webster University as a global system,” Reeg wrote.

Reeg’s letter wrote that an expanding environment demands from 21st century American universities new ways to engage stakeholders.

Having a chancellor better aligns Webster with other similar-sized institutions of higher education and better meets the institution’s strategic goals, Reeg’s letter said.

The chancellor will lead strategy development and “engage external audiences” to boost Webster’s funding and reputation. The president will lead internal operations.

Stroble served as president since 2009. Schuster assumed his position as provost in 2010 after working as the founding dean at Hamline School of Business in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A discussion regarding a new provost is ongoing according to Webster’s Director of Public Relations, Patrick Giblin.

