College of Fine Arts dean resigns

Peter Sargent will resign from his position as the Dean of the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts at the end of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Working as a resident lighting director, Sargent first became involved with Webster University in 1966. He was present for the opening of the Conservatory of Theatre Arts in 1967. In 1969, he began serving as a department chair until he accepted his role as dean in 1995.

Sargent earned a Bachelor in Fine arts from the Carnegie Institute of Technology and a Masters of Fine Arts from Yale University. In 2014, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Webster Groves Arts Commission. Among his extensive list of achievements, Sargent was inducted into the Hall of Fame, received the Excellence in the Arts Award from the St. Louis Council of Arts and Education and is a national founder and coordinator for the National Unified Auditions.

After 25 years, Sargent will no longer be the dean but will stay involved with the program as a faculty member.

Webster will institute a national search committee to find a new dean for the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts.

The Journal will continue to report as more information becomes available.

