Eldraco Price fuses politics with music

Eldraco Price is a Webster alum who wanted to be a politician, but when he gained his love for music he realized his passion was singing. But it was not always that easy for him.

“My first music performance was a solo in church and it was during a blizzard, so there were literally two people at church. I bawled my eyes out because I had to sing a solo. I just cried because I used to have anxiety attacks,” Price said.

By senior year, Price could be found in the University Center singing anything he could at the top of his lungs with no panic attacks.

Price’s newfound confidence in singing was sparked by combining his music with politics. He used his shows to raise money for people in need, such as Francis Ladege, a former Webster employee deported by ICE earlier this year. He and his band managed to put the show on in only four days. He said he wishes everything could go back to love.

“I think the biggest solution to most problems in society is love and understanding and compassion, unity and finding a way to free yourself,” Price said. “That’s not a good thing to feel when life is so short and precious, but it can also be the longest thing ever if you are living out your life feathered.”

Price uses his music to share his story. He said he truly believes the message of a quote by singer Nina Simone: “It is the duty of an artist to be reflective of the times that they’re living in.”

“I love being the process that helps make a difference and the remedy to what trouble is made,” Price said. “It makes me feel centered.”

Growing up with charity as a part of his life was never questioned. He volunteered at local food pantries when he could, but mostly now does administrative work for his father’s old church and food pantry.

“That was something that I participated in, not because it was gratifying for me, but just because that’s what I was taught by my parents was my duty as a human being to, to help service other people,” Price said.

Price said he loves to create music and is working on an album. He said he also wishes to go on tour one day.

“During a performance you’re sending the energy of freedom and excitement out, giving people a zest for life,” Price said. “It gives everyone the same opportunity to feel good.”

Price said he wants his shows to be life-changing––to bring together a multitude of things people are not used to: R&B, soul, jazz, percussion and rock. He said he would not be able to do the shows, however, without the help of his band.

Jordyn Patterson is Price’s background vocalist and executive assistant. Now one of his close friends, she was nervous the first time he approached her. But, she said she has loved him ever since.

“Price treats everyone like they’re his family,” Patterson said, “I learn a whole hell of a lot, like an insane amount, every single time that we do anything. I learned about being a professional, about being a human first, and then an artist, and how the two combine. I learn a lot about music; theory wise, history wise, he’s like a book.”

Nathan Rauscher, Price’s percussionist and music arranger said Price’s energy and general vibe creates a harmonious musical environment.

“A star, like the sun, is so powerful in gravity, that it causes atoms to fuse together,” Rauscher said. “It’s that powerful, and the energy release causes a chain that fuses more. That is who he is. That kind of explosive energy brings out the best in all of them when they work together.”

Professionalism was another thing his bandmates valued about Price’s friendship. Luke Sailor, keyboardist and music director, said Price’s knowledge is what motivates Sailor to work in music.

“His wealth of knowledge is genius,” Sailor said. “He has had professional experience before. Him having experience learning charts with rehearsals and tight deadlines, really pushes professionalism. [He is] quite an asset.”

Price’s experience motivated him and his bandmates to put their passion into action. The way to get there, Price said, is an open mind.

“Begin the journey towards figuring out what you want in life,” Price said. “And don’t limit yourself in that thinking.”

