SGA has been great to me – and I hope it is for you too

This PSA was written by SGA Vice President Zoe Burton

It is a wrap, folks. The 2017-18 Student Government Association (SGA) term is coming to an end. I can confidently say that it has been one of the most wild SGA experiences Webster University has ever dealt with. With this being my first and last year with SGA, I can say that it was very challenging, oftentimes stressful, and even amusing, but more than anything it was educational. Many of the people that I was able to work with this year taught me many things and helped me increase my patience.

To the students, I want to thank you for allowing me to serve. Of course, I wish I could have done more in the two positions that I had in SGA, but what I was able to accomplish I am proud of. It has been a pleasure coming up with ideas and sharing all the good news and hard work the members of SGA put in throughout this semester even in all of the dilemmas we faced.

To the incoming SGA members, congratulations on getting elected. Do not be afraid to ask questions or make a mistake, that is how you learn. Nine times out of ten someone else was thinking about the same thing, but they may not have known how to phrase the question. Keep an open mind as well, people may disagree with you, but that is okay. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but how you respond to others voices can stun the group or help you all move forward.

As we enter into one of the most gruesome times of our lives, finals week, I wish you all good luck. Congratulations to all of you who have made it to graduation, real time adulting is about to hit you like a bus. I know everyone will go on to do great things and explore many new things. In the words of former President Barack Obama, “No matter who you are or what you look like, how you started off, or how and who you love, America is a place where you can write your destiny.” But it is not just America where you can write your destiny, it is wherever you go.

