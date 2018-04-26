Vladimir Radojkovic wins SGA election

The Student Government Association election results were released after the original delay. Vladimir Radojkvic received the highest votes for president with 349 votes, making 50.94 percent of the vote. Presidential candidate Zoe Burton received 283 votes, making 41.31 percent of the vote, and Isaiah Santiago received 50 votes, making 7.29 percent of the vote.

The voting cast this year was 702, a 194 increase of votes from last year.

Noor Rashid received the highest votes for vice president with 382 votes, making 57.96 percent of the votes. Vice president candidate John Wallis received 143 votes and Taylor Michl 124 votes.

