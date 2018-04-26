Tax forms reveal president, provost receive increase in salary, bonuses

Webster University tax forms for the 2016-2017 fiscal year (FY) revealed both President Elizabeth Stroble and Provost Julian Schuster received increases to their base pay and bonuses.

The document showed Stroble received a 1.4 percent increase to her base salary and a 7.6 percent increase to her total pay, compared to last year’s 990 tax forms. Stroble’s base salary is reported at $340,362, which increased by $4,666 from the previous year. Stroble’s total compensation is $580,154, which increased by $41,106.

Schuster received a 1.7 percent increase to his base salary and a 3.1 percent increase to his total pay. Schuster’s base salary reported in the 990 tax forms is $279,365, an increase of $4,795. His total compensation is reported at $368,026. This number increased by $11,020.

The total pay includes an individual’s base salary, bonuses, other reportable compensation, retirement and nontaxable benefits.

According to the Faculty Salary and Fringe Benefit Committee proposal for the 2016-2017 academic year, faculty salaries were to increase by 1.5 percent. This is contingent on if the faculty member has met the requirements of a satisfaction report. This was approved by the faculty assembly on April 26, 2016 and signed by Schuster, former Faculty Senate President Gwyneth Williams and the former Chair of the Salary and Fringe Benefits Committee Mike Hulsizer.

Tax forms reported salaries, other compensation and employee benefits decreased by $832,496.

Bonuses

Stroble received a $70,000 bonus, which increased from $65,000 reported in the 2015-2016 tax forms. Schuster received a $42,000 bonus, an increase from $35,000 from the previous year.

In total, Stroble and Schuster received a combined $112,000 in bonuses.

The Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence (SPICE) head coach Susan Polgar received a $37,500 bonus, which was equal to her bonus from the previous year.

Bonuses, or at-risk compensation, for Stroble, Schuster and Polgar are determined based on their contracts, according to the 990 tax forms. Stroble and Schuster’s bonuses are approved by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.

Polgar’s at-risk compensation is determined based on criteria set in her contract.

This information is reported from the 990 tax forms, which looks at figures from the 2016-2017 FY. The 2016-2017 FY runs from June 6, 2016 to May 31, 2017. All non-profit organizations like Webster University are required to submit 990 tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) each year.

The Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.

