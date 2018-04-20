SGA election results delayed

The results for the Student Government Association (SGA) election have been put on hold for the meantime.

SGA Adviser and Dean of Students John Buck said information has been brought forward with concerns about the voting process this year.

SGA voting occurred this week and Buck said the tradition has been to announce the results on the Friday after voting has closed. A review of the voting process will be conducted as a result of these concerns. Buck said he will be reviewing the process but will not disclose the reasons for the concerns.

The Journal will update the story as more information becomes available.

Share this post

Related