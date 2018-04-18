Webster University sets date for wifi change

Webster University’s wifi network will be permanently replaced starting on April 27, 2018. The new wifi is called WU_Wireless.

The new wifi is currently available for use on Webster’s main campus, St. Louis area campuses and extended U.S. sites.

With the new wifi, students will not have to log in every time they move between buildings or come back to campus, according to Webster.edu. Instructions for installing the new wifi can be found on the university website.

