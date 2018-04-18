Webster University awards most Presidential Scholarships in school’s history

Webster University will award 15 students with the Presidential Scholarship when they start school next fall. This will be the largest number of awardees for the scholarship in its history.

The Presidential Scholarship provides awardees with full tuition to undergraduate students attending Webster. The scholarship is worth more than $110,000 over four years. The scholarship is renewed each year provided that the students maintain a 3.5 Grade Point Average.

More than 120 students applied for the Presidential Scholarship. 32 finalists were selected and then 15 students were awarded the scholarship.

Share this post

Related