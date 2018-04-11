SGA presidential debate scheduled for Thursday

The Student Government Association presidential candidates for the year 2018-2019 will present their cases at a debate on Thursday. Student Jay Hinchman from the election committee will moderate the debate.

Presidential candidates Zoe Burton, Vladimir Radojkovic and Isaiah Pasek-Santiago will introduce themselves and explain their intentions for running. The candidates will get one minute each to answer the moderator’s questions. The audience will get to ask the candidates questions afterward.

The debate is scheduled for Thursday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Browning Hall Auditorium.

The Journal will conduct a Facebook live of the debate. Questions to the candidates can be submitted to The Journal’s Facebook page or to websterjournal@gmail.com.

Voting opens Monday, April 16 and closes Thursday, April 19.

Students can vote through Involved@Webster via connections login info.

Name: Isaiah Pasek-Santiago

Major: International Relations

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

As an international relations major and an engaged political individual, I am determined to create a fair and diverse environment that permeates throughout every aspect of Webster. Taylor and I will work to create a SGA that works for the students rather than its own image, and that empowers Webster’s diverse student body. We will bring a clear vision and steady hands to Webster STL SGA by unifying Webster’s Global SGA network and ensuring the administration is held rightfully accountable.

Name: Zoe Burton

Major: Political Science, Film Studies

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

Having had the opportunity to work closely with the President this year and seeing a lot of mess transpire, I know what areas can be fixed, such as transparency and collectiveness in work. I want to help the Student Government Association be better and I want students to gain a confidence in the people the put in charge. As President, I will be able to create an atmosphere of cohesiveness and trust. I’ve seen my fellow members who are in SGA now get ignored and I don’t want that for them in the future. I want to show that a President can be a good leader and a great team member through unity, progress, and change.

Name: Vladimir Radojkovic

Major: Business Administration

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

My two primary reasons to run are to work hard on issues that matter to students, having a consistent and open dialogue. I want to fight for more diverse faculty staff, longer gym hours, better counseling and better integration of international students to the campus culture. I also believe that SGA through the events and passive programs could establish a school spirit that could help a lot of students to feel like they belong somewhere.

The full list of SGA candidates for the 2018-2019 year can be found here.

