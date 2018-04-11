2018 graduates to receive Adobe Creative Cloud discount

Webster University has announced that members of the class of 2018 may receive a 60 percent discount on all Adobe Creative Cloud products if subscriptions are renewed by July 31, 2018.

The discount will then be valid for a year, a $360 value. Subscriptions normally expire after graduation but due to the university’s Adobe partnership, graduates get another year of use for $19.99 per month compared to $49.99.

Over 20 apps are in the bundle including Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC, a portfolio site and 20 gigabytes of cloud storage. The creation of a new Adobe ID is required as those created with Webster email addresses expire.

