2018 graduates to receive Adobe Creative Cloud discount
Webster University has announced that members of the class of 2018 may receive a 60 percent discount on all Adobe Creative Cloud products if subscriptions are renewed by July 31, 2018.
The discount will then be valid for a year, a $360 value. Subscriptions normally expire after graduation but due to the university’s Adobe partnership, graduates get another year of use for $19.99 per month compared to $49.99.
Over 20 apps are in the bundle including Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC, a portfolio site and 20 gigabytes of cloud storage. The creation of a new Adobe ID is required as those created with Webster email addresses expire.
