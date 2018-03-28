Webster plans Sexual Assault Awareness events

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, a campaign held every year to raise public awareness about sexual assault and to help educate and prevent sexual violence. All throughout April, Webster is holding a series of events on campus in order to help bring awareness to campus.

The events will include addressing a variety of topics regarding sexual assault awareness.

April 5: Healthy Relationships and Consent – University Center, Presentation Room, 12 p.m.

April 6: ‘Take Back the Day’ with an info table and ribbons, make a Peace Banner – East Academic Building commons, 12 – 2 p.m.

April 12: Work-Life Balance – University Center, Presentation Room, 12 – 1 p.m.

April 13: ‘Take Back the Night’ panel. Guests include Safe Connections, Alive, Sex Crimes Detective, St. Louis Sexual Assault Response Team, Webster Title IX deputy, Webster sexual assault advocate, and the dean of students – Library Conference Room, 6 – 8 p.m.

April 17: LGBTQ info table on initiatives that focus on men survivors of assault and abuse – East Academic Building commons, 1 – 3 p.m.

April 19: Ribbons and Info Entrance way to the Library, 12 – 2 p.m.

April 20: Marletto’s info table to make a piece for the Peace Banner – Marletto’s, 12 – 2 p.m.

April 21: Transforming Violence through yoga & meditation – the Love House (Alumni House), 12 – 1 p.m.

April 24: Trauma & Mental Health learn the psychological and physical aspects of trauma and learn ways to deal with stress, trauma, and grief – University Center, Presentation Room, 12 – 1 p.m.

