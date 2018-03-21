Letters from Thailand: Prostitution and Thai culture

On the streets of Thailand, Thai women call at you from the various bars inviting you to come in and have a drink as you explore the nightlife of Hua Hin. Interspersed in the calls are dozens of scantily-clad women of various ages, color-coded by bar or club. Some have name tags, others just a smile on their face. They pay special attention to the men on the street as they give their most beckoning expressions.These are the famous “bar girls” of Thailand that bring in millions of tourists to Thailand every year, just for sex.

The first time I saw the bar girls I was within my first week of coming to Thailand on my way to dinner. At this time, I was quite naïve as to what these women were doing, but I quickly brushed it off thinking it was some special event. It wasn’t until I had spent a few weeks here I learned more about this lucrative industry, one of the big drivers of the Thai economy.

As I dug deeper into the details of the sex industry in Thailand through my Thai culture course, many things surprised me. One of which would be the openness of prostitution , even though it is technically illegal, with officials and police officers who help facilitate the industry.

Coming from the U.S., where prostitution is heavily looked down upon and the laws against it are enforced regularly, this openness made me question the sex industry. This openness within the largely conservative culture of Thailand, spiked my curiosity further.

Why is prostitution so culturally accepted in Thailand, and why do so many women participate in it.

One of the simplest reasons why women join the industry is because of the few options available to them.

Thai women can often make a lot more money in one-night of sex work than they can in a week of working three jobs in other industries (of which would not be easy work, such as working long hours in the fields, especially in rural areas). The money earned from the sex industry is often enough to support both them and their families back home. For this reason, many women move to the city, such as Bangkok or Pattaya, the prostitution capitals of Thailand, out of their home in rural Thailand. Though, in most every Thai city, the sex industry is present.

Also, many women join the industry because of its vast cultural acceptance. From what I have seen, this acceptance comes largely from the influence of Theravada Buddhism on the Thai culture.

The Thai interpretation of Theravada Buddhism, puts men above women. In the northern parts of Thailand, they even claim to become a man, one must be reincarnated at least five hundred times. This notion may seem ridiculous in the west, but in conservative areas of Thailand, this is widely believed. This idea goes further with a view of women as unclean. Women are viewed as so impure in the northern areas of Thailand they are not even allowed to go into temples or touch sacred objects, especially when menstruating. This does not help feed into the self-worth of Thai women.

In addition, women cannot enter monkhood in Thailand. Monkhood serves to let young men in Thailand from poor, rural areas bring themselves up in society and usually comes with a lot of government benefits, such as lower fees for trains. The only comparable avenue women have in Thailand is joining the mae chii. This is somewhat like monkhood, with its values of celibacy and devoting one’s life to religion, but it is not nearly as respected and suits to further the idea of men being higher than women in Thai society. The mae chii usually perform household duties for the monks such as cooking and cleaning, furthering the gender roles entrenched in Thai society.

The Buddhist idea of reincarnation and the lack of importance of the body plays into Thai women’s willingness to partake in the industry along with the common societal belief of women as lesser than men.

These cultural factors make only part of the expanse of the industry in Thailand, though. With the economic benefits the Thai government gets from sex tourism, they do not enforce their laws against prostitution and do nothing to stop the industry from growing.

The industry’s growth shows no sign of stopping anytime soon, and more and more women join the ranks each day.

I can’t help but feel sorry for the Thai women forced by economic situation and cultural norms to enter the industry without much of a choice. I commend their strength to keep smiling and to stay positive even in their situation.

I can only hope, if the government continues to help and accept the industry, they start to add some regulations or registration to keep the women safe and create some mechanisms they can go to if a tough situation arises.

