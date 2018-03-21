Former Webster Groves High School teacher arrested, felony sexual contact charges

A former Webster Groves High School teacher was taken into custody March 21, 2018 at his residence in University City, Mo, Webster Groves Police (WGPD) announced in a press release. The warrant was for two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher with a $100,000 cash bond.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued the warrant for the search of David Mendelson Jr., 58, for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. Sexual contact with a student by a teacher is classified as a Class D felony.

Both counts allege Mendelson engaged in sexual and oral intercourse with the student while on the public high school’s property, according to a document from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Webster Groves School District officials reached out to the WGPD on March 9, 2018 to report the incident. The school and the police department initiated an investigation into the claims. The initial incident allegedly occurred during the 2009-2010 academic year. Mendelson has not been employed at the high school since 2010.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Journal will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Share this post