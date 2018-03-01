MCISA hosts Culture Chat

The Multicultural Center & International Student Affairs (MCISA) held a Culture Chat in ISB Room 174. The event aimed to open the dialogue and create friendships between students of different cultures.

Jessica Mckay is the department representative of the International Languages and Cultures Department at Webster. She was a consultant for the event. She said getting international and domestic students to interact with each other is harder than it

may seem.

“Just because you’re in a classroom together doesn’t mean you’re necessarily talking to each other or spending time outside of class with each other,” Mckay said, “We wanted to build a bridge between those two populations.”

The Culture Chat is held every other Thursday. Themes in the discussion have ranged from food to holidays. This week’s theme was love and relationships.

Students at the chat discussed topics such as true love and arranged marriages. Participants were given an option to strongly agree, agree, or disagree with the questions. A discussion on the topic followed.

Ashley Duhaime is a graduate assistant at the MCISA. She said the Culture Chat gives students an opportunity to talk about subjects that could be considered taboo.

“When it comes to subjects that might not be as easy to bring up, a lot of people want to talk about it,” Duhaime said. “They don’t know how to bring it up, maybe because it’s a cultural thing, like you don’t talk about relationships. It can give them a chance to discuss that.”

Mckay said she hopes for more student engagement in future discussions.

“Just allowing opportunity for more connections and for those connections to develop into friendships,” she said.

The event is sponsored by the Academic Resource Center, the English as a Second Language department, the International Languages and Culture department, and the MCISA. The next culture chat will be held on March 22nd.

