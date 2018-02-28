SOE to hold Equity in Education Conference April 14

The Webster University School of Education will explore the theme of “Equity in Education: Actions for Social Justice in Education” during its annual conference in the East Academic Building on April 14. Award-winning educator, administrator, and activist Billie Mayo will deliver the keynote, “What Teachers and Learners can do to Dismantle Racism.” Admission is $25 for the conference and lunch, with a 40 percent discount available for Webster University students.

Visit the conference page for schedule, registration and access to presentation materials.

