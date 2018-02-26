Webster University signs lease for Eden Seminary dormitories

Webster University signed a three-year lease with Eden Seminary for exclusive use of North Hall on Eden’s Campus. The university will provide housing for 30 students starting in fall 2018. The housing at Eden Seminary will include 15 apartments.

Webster University, along with Eden Seminary, filed a lawsuit against the city of Webster Groves in Sept. 2013 concerning access to a conditional use permit (CUP) between the university and Eden Seminary. The court ordered in favor of the university, and almost three years later it has decided to put the CUP to use.

Webster University and Eden Seminary shared the Luhr Library for more than 40 years. The university paid $5 million in 2010 to acquire the Luhr Library, Wherli Center, and White House at Eden Seminary.

City Council voted in favor of Ordinance 8753 in 2012 to amend Eden Seminary’s CUP, restricting the use and selling of its properties to the university.

Seventy-one percent of Webster Groves residents believed the City Council should allow the university to use buildings on Eden’s campus, according to a survey of 404 residents commissioned by Webster University and Eden in 2013.

The university has finally taken action with their CUP with Eden almost four years after the lawsuit was settled.

